Armenia reports 359 new coronavirus cases

Today as of 11:00 Armenia has reported 359 new coronavirus cases, as reported the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Armenia.

Overall, there are 6,661 coronavirus cases, 50,397 citizens have been tested and 3,483 patients are undergoing treatment. Based on the latest data, 3,064 patients have recovered, and a total of 81 patients have died.

Another citizen who was diagnosed with the coronavirus has died from other diseases (there are a total of 33 citizens who were diagnosed with COVID-19 and died from other diseases).