Russia reports 8,599 coronavirus cases in one day
Russia reports 8,599 coronavirus cases in one day
Region:Russia
Theme: Society

Russia has reported 8,599 new coronavirus cases over the past day, reports RIA Novosti, citing the operational headquarters for fighting against the spread of COVID-19.

The most cases were detected in Moscow (2,516), Near Moscow (862), Saint Petersburg (384), Nizhegorodski Region (2210) and Rostov Region (152). Moreover, 3,777 patients are asymptomatic, and 153 patients have died.

Yesterday, Russia reported 9,434 new coronavirus cases and 139 deaths. Overall, there are a total of 344,418 patients, of which over 113,000 have recovered and 3,541 have died.
