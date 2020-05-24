News
Sunday
May 24
News
Sunday
May 24
30-year-old India citizen jumps off 4th floor of building in Yerevan
30-year-old India citizen jumps off 4th floor of building in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Today at 02:33 a.m. the National Crisis Management Center of Armenia received an alarm according to which a citizen had jumped off the fourth floor of a building in Yerevan, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia.

A firefighting-rescue squad of the Yerevan Rescue Department of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations left for the scene of the incident and found out that the person who had jumped off the fourth floor of the building was 30-year-old citizen of India Jasmid K.

Rescuers and ambulance doctors brought Jasmid K. to the ambulance truck. The Indian citizen is currently at Heratsi University Clinic where doctors say the citizen’s condition is critical but stable.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
