Armenian political party leader: Armenia needs to have domestic air carrier

Leader of Republic Party Aram Sargsyan has posted the following on his Facebook page:
“I am certain that Armenia, which has a diaspora of 7 million Armenians, needs to have a domestic air carrier not only to help Armenians return home through Armenia’s funding whenever appropriate and during crises, but also to demonstrate and reinforce the national flag, coat-of-arms, sovereignty and statehood. In my opinion, the arguments that Armenia can’t be competitive are the result of weakness or, what’s worse, the result of underestimating the country’s potential. With this approach, Armenia shouldn’t have had an army either because even Armenia’s neighboring countries have bigger populations and armies with bigger budgets.
History has proved that Armenia has had great aviators, and just like we Armenians succeeded in having the most efficient army in the region with a small army and modest armament, we can also succeed in having the most competitive domestic airline company. All we need to do is to give wings to our ideas.”