Armenian minister visits asphalt plant in Armenia's Aramus

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Suren Papikyan paid a visit to an asphalt factory in Aramus and posted the following on his Facebook page.
“I paid a visit to the Basalt Mine Pit in Aramus and an asphalt plant ahead of the upcoming large-scale asphalting projects.
Thanks to the latest technologies, this asphalt plant has more quality and ecologically clean production capacity and can produce 240 tons of asphalt per hour, compared with the 50 tons that were produced in the past,” he wrote.