Official investigation launched into violence against citizen at police station in Armenia's Kapan

The Police of Armenia have launched an official investigation into the violence against a citizen at the police station in the Armenian town of Kapan, as reported Head of the Department of Public Relations and Media of the Police of Armenia Ashot Aharonyan.
“By the assignment of Chief of Police Arman Sargsyan, the Internal Security Department of the Police is conducting an official investigation into the incident that took place at the police station in Kapan,” Aharonyan informed.
As reported earlier, according to 168.am newspaper, Nver Khachatryan, resident of Kajaran town, was taken to a police station by mistake and exposed to violence.
The editorial staff of 168.am newspaper received from the citizen’s close ones photos showing how the citizen had been treated at the police station.
At dawn, masked and armed police officers detained four people from the close circle of the head of Kajaran town who are currently at the police station in Kapan town.