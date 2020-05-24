Armenia Ombudsman responds to events in Kapan

The Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia has responded to the incident that took place in Kapan with the following statement:

“This morning, two lawyers called the hotline of the Office of the Human Rights Defender and stated that their three clients had been taken to a police station and that they had visited their clients, but police hadn’t let them enter the police station to see their clients. A while after the phone calls, the lawyers informed that two of the people from whom attachment had been lifted were already at the investigation body.

After the lawyers’ calls, residents of Kajaran called the hotline and informed that they were the close ones of one of the people who were apprehended and taken to the police station in Kapan in the morning and that the person had been released and was with them. According to the residents, there were bodily injuries on the person apprehended and released, and the police had used physical force while taking the person from home and at the police station and had made degrading statements. The person is currently undergoing a checkup at a clinic, and the lawyers sent photos showing bruises.

The Office of the Human Rights Defender has examined all the data, including the photos of the people who were exposed to violence.

Right after receiving the phone calls, the representatives of the Office of the Human Rights Defender took necessary actions in cooperation with the bodies of the Police and investigative bodies. The Office is in touch with the lawyers and the citizens who had sounded the alarm. The Office’s unit in Kapan is operating, and the lawyers or citizens can receive full support.

Based on the preliminary datum obtained by the Office, there is one person under this case who was apprehended and detained in Yerevan. A criminal case must be immediately instituted in relation to the described data. In such cases, official investigation may not be substituted by criminal proceedings and may not be an acceptable way of verifying data.

Tomorrow morning, I will sign an official letter and forward it to the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Police. The lawyers stated that they will also present an additional written complaint, which will also be taken into consideration.

The process will be in my focus within the maximum limits of competence of the Human Rights Defender.”