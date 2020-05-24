Mass media: Turkish soldiers seize part of Greek territories

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs and National Defense of Greece refute news about Turkish soldiers having seized Greek territories located on the border near Evros, reports RIA Novosti.
The mass media report that ten Turkish soldiers and special detachment soldiers invaded first and now there are more than 35 soldiers. They have set up a camp and tents in a 1.6 ha territory. The photos show a small Turkish national flag. The Turks have refuted Greece’s demands to dislocate the troops, the mass media report.
Greece’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has referred to the news about the location of foreign troops in the Greek territory as fake news.
In its turn, the Ministry of National Defense has issued a statement “clarifying the fake news about “occupying” the territory”.