Resident of Armenia's Kajaran on apprehension of fellow citizens

We demand justice and want to know why the detainees are being transported to Yerevan. This is what resident of Kajaran town Hovhannes Harutyunyan said live on Facebook, stating that he suspects that the actions are guided.
“The detainees are normal and civilized guys, and they all have jobs. All these people wouldn’t have gathered here to support, say, a drug addict. I heard about what was going on and came here as an active citizen,” he said.
When asked what he and the other residents are planning to do, Harutyunyan said they will discuss the matter and hope they don’t go to the extreme.
“We will demand a fair investigation and trial. Nobody is guiding us since we have our own views,” he said.