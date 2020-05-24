Citizens of Armenia's Kapan demand meeting with Syunik Province governor

The citizens of Kapan gathered in front of the local police station demand that Governor of Syunik Province come and clarify the information that is at their disposal.

“Based on our information, this is political persecution. Let the regional governor come and explain why the boys were detained, exposed to violence and why police want to transport them to Yerevan when there is a place for detainees in Syunik Province and the investigation can be conducted by the regional investigative committee,” one of the citizens said.

Many citizens say Deputy Governor of Syunik Province Narek Babayan, who is a member of the ruling Civil Contract Party, has something to do with all this.

“Narek Babayan needs to resign,” one of the citizens said.

The citizens of Kajaran, who have been standing in front of the police station for several hours now, are certain that the police used violence against the apprehended citizens in an attempt to obtain testimonies from them against head of Kajaran town Manvel Paramazyan.

As reported earlier, the situation in Kapan is tense. Several residents of Kajaran town have gathered in front of the police building with the demand to release their fellow citizens who were apprehended and later detained and not to transport them to Yerevan. According to the information of the relatives gathered in front of the building, the apprehended were beaten at the police station, but the police refute news about use of violence. There are three detainees, and another person by the name of Nver Khachatryan was apprehended by mistake and released. There are bruises on his body. The gathered demand that the arrestees aren’t transported to Yerevan and that the investigation is conducted in Syunik Province since they fear that the arrestees will be beaten more brutally in Yerevan. They threaten to close down roads. Head of Kajaran town Manvel Paramazyan has declared that this is political repression against him, adding that a few days ago police officers conducted searches in his apartment and his close ones’ apartments, after which residents of Kajaran were detained for no reason and through the use of violence.