5.2-Richter earthquake hits southwestern Iran
5.2-Richter earthquake hits southwestern Iran
Region:Iran
Theme: Incidents

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale shook Dogonbadan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province, southwestern Iran, IRNA reported on Sunday.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 13:41 hours local time (10:11 GMT) and at the depth of 10 km underground.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 50.65 degrees longitude and 30.36 degrees latitude.

No report has so far been released on the likely casualties or damage to the property.
