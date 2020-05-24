News
Armenia PM: Industrial enterprises, banks main reason for rise in number of COVID-19 cases
Armenia PM: Industrial enterprises, banks main reason for rise in number of COVID-19 cases
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


Industrial enterprises are the main reason for the rise in the number of coronavirus cases. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said live on Facebook today, stating that the Commandant’s Office for the state of emergency holds sessions every day, and another session ended a short while ago.

“In essence, 75 and even 80 percent of the new cases are recorded by industrial enterprises and in the service sector. As you know, the government gradually started opening the economy, but we recorded more cases,” he said, stating that there are special safety rules for all sectors that could have helped prevent outbreaks, if they were observed.

Pashinyan added that the reaosn why the government opened the economy was because it realized that it was impossible to keep the economy closed any longer. “Yes, there is a new outbreak of the coronavirus, and it is dangerous, but due to the government’s policy, Armenia is among the countries with the lowest inflation rate and the most sustainable in terms of shifts of the national currency,” he said, adding that the most cases of outbreak of the coronavirus were also recorded in banks.
