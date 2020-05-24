Mayor of Armenia's Kajaran addresses citizens

I consider it my duty to stand with my citizens. This is what Mayor of Kajaran Manvel Paramazyan said as he addressed the citizens of Kajaran who had gathered in front of the police station in Kapan today.

“Today we are witnessing groundless detentions and violence. We demand that everything be done by law. The police apprehended a person, beat him and then said they had apprehended him by mistake. There was a young man who could barely hold his tears back. I saw the bruises on his body. Is this the value of the revolution? What is this? We all need to fight together. The police don’t know how brave the real citizens of Kajaran are,” he said.

Before this, Governor of Syunik Province Hunan Poghosyan had tried to convince the citizens to calm down, but the citizens of Kajaran said refused to pay heed to his calls. Paramazyan stated that this is political persecution against him and that it all started a few days ago when police officers conducted searches in his apartment and his close ones’ apartments and didn’t find anything suspicious, after which they started detaining citizens for no reason and through the use of violence.

