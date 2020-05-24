News
Armenian MP: Police troops being transported to Kapan
Armenian MP: Police troops being transported to Kapan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Deputy of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Ani Samsonyan posted the following on her Facebook page:

“There is information according to which police troops are being transported to Kapan. I hope we don’t witness operations to apprehend peaceful demonstrators in Syunik Province, especially since the previous operation wasn’t too lawful.”

Member of the VETO movement Narek Malian posted on his Facebook page a video showing how police troops are being transported and wrote the following:

“The troops will be in Kapan in an hour. Long live Prime Minister Pashinyan.”
