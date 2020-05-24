Citizens tense in Armenia's Kapan, waiting to see how situation will be solved (LIVE)

Citizens of Kajaran have been standing in front of the police station in Kapan for more than eight hours with the demand for the release of the young citizens of Kajaran who were apprehended today.
Mayor of Kajaran Manvel Paramazyan entered the police building, exited and declared that he had seen the young people and that they had been exposed to violence. He also called on all citizens to stand in front of the building until their demands are met.
Currently, everyone is tense as they wait to see how the situation in Kapan will be solved.
There are videos on the Internet showing how police troops are being transported to Kapan, and this serves as a ground to assume that police might disperse the crowd through force.
Several public and political figures have called on the police to not use force.