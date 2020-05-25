News
Access to, from Armenia’s Sevan to be restricted
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Gnel Sanosyan, the governor of Armenia’s Gegharkunik province, made a new post on his Facebook page.

Accordingly, by the decision of Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is also Commandant of the current state of emergency in the country due to the COVID-19 situation, some restrictions will be applied in Sevan town of the aforesaid province.

As per the decision, a special procedure will be implemented for access to and from this community, and temporary restrictions will be imposed on the types of economic activity in Sevan.

This decision enters into force on Monday at 6am, and is in force until June 3, at 11:59pm.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
