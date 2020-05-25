Ambulance carrying COVID-19 patient crashes in Armenia’s Syunik

An emergency took place Sunday in Syunik Province of Armenia.

An ambulance and car a collided on the Yerevan-Yeraskh-Meghri motorway, shamshyan.com reported.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

Police are preparing a report on the accident.

Both drivers took sobriety test , and it was found out that the driver of the ambulance had been under the influence of alcohol to the highest degree.

The driver of this ambulance, accompanied by a doctor, was transporting a patient infected with the coronavirus from Yerevan to Kapan town.

After the accident, this patient was taken to Kapan by another ambulance that was disinfected.

One of the reasons for the accident is that there are numerous pits on the aforesaid road.