Trump gives entire salary to the fight against coronavirus
Trump gives entire salary to the fight against coronavirus
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

US President Donald Trump has announced that he will transfer his entire salary of $400,000 to $450,000 a year to the fight against COVID-19.

“I give, and have given from the beginning, my entire yearly salary, $400,000 to $450,000, back to our government. Last check to HHS Covid relief. My great honor!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Attached to this post, the US president also provided the link to the information on the $100,000 check Trump donated from his presidential salary for the first quarter of this year to the HHS for development of medications to prevent and treat the coronavirus.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
