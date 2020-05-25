Czech Republic lifts mandatory use of masks in public places

The vast majority of social restrictions that have been in force in the Czech Republic since mid-March due are lifted on Monday amid an improvement in the epidemiological situation in the republic.
According to the Czech authorities, they were able to successfully cope with the pandemic in the country, TASS reported.
Since April 20, the Czech government has been lifting the harsh restrictive measures introduced in the republic amid a pandemic two and a half months ago.
The implementation of the largest phase to lift restrictions will begin this Monday as the Czech Republic has lifted a mandatory use of masks in public places. However, people still should use masks in closed public areas: stores and public transport.