Reports on violence against detainees at Armenia Kapan police department are sent to Special Investigation Service
Reports on violence against detainees at Armenia Kapan police department are sent to Special Investigation Service
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The media reports on alleged use of violence against the detainees in the Kapan Police Department have been sent from the Prosecutor General's Office to the Special Investigation Service, and with instructions to prepare reports and resolve the course. Gor Abrahamyan, Adviser to the Prosecutor General of Armenia, wrote about this on his Facebook page on Monday.

As reported earlier, four residents of Kajaran town were detained Sunday, one of whom was later released, but it turned out that he had been subjected to violence at the police precinct. After that, his relatives gathered at the Kapan police station where these detainees were taken, and demanded that they be allowed to see them to make sure that they, too, were not subjected to violence and not to transfer them to Yerevan.

The mayor of Kajaran later made a statement saying that this was a political persecution against him, that a few days ago his relatives' houses were searched, nothing was found, after which Sunday's arrests had taken place.

There was a fight with the participation of the head of Kajaran community and about 20 people. Penitentiary clarification

There was fight involving head of Armenia’s Kajaran and about 20 people
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
