Armenia woman, 31, with coronavirus suddenly dies 5 days after giving birth

YEREVAN. – After giving birth, a 31-year-old Armenia woman with COVID-19 developed pulmonary embolism, which caused her sudden death on Sunday.
The Ministry of Health informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that six deaths were reported the previous day when patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus, but they died of another illness. The total number of such cases now stands at 39.
Unfortunately, one of the deaths caused by other diseases was a maternal death. According to the preliminary diagnosis, 5 days after giving birth, a 31-year-old woman developed pulmonary embolism, which caused sudden death. The conclusive cause of death will be clear after a forensic medical examination. This was the first case of maternal death in Armenia this year.