News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
USD
482.24
EUR
525.21
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
525.21
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia woman, 31, with coronavirus suddenly dies 5 days after giving birth
Armenia woman, 31, with coronavirus suddenly dies 5 days after giving birth
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – After giving birth, a 31-year-old Armenia woman with COVID-19 developed pulmonary embolism, which caused her sudden death on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that six deaths were reported the previous day when patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus, but they died of another illness. The total number of such cases now stands at 39.

Unfortunately, one of the deaths caused by other diseases was a maternal death. According to the preliminary diagnosis, 5 days after giving birth, a 31-year-old woman developed pulmonary embolism, which caused sudden death. The conclusive cause of death will be clear after a forensic medical examination. This was the first case of maternal death in Armenia this year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan theater actress who died Sunday had coronavirus
Karine Burnazyan was born on January 14, 1959 in Yerevan…
 47 patients with COVID-19 undergoing treatment at Gyumri infection hospital, 9 deaths reported
Currently, self-isolation is indicated for...
 Economic competition protection commission: Margin component of rise in Armenia face mask prices is worrying
The price of importing medical masks has risen almost 10 times in the country…
 Czech Republic lifts mandatory use of masks in public places
They were able to successfully cope with the pandemic in the country...
 Georgia MP to Armenia health minister: Aren't you ashamed?
Lawmaker Zviad Kvatchantiradze made a Facebook post…
 Real Madrid, Barcelona to allow people to gather and reopen cafes and bars terraces
Nevertheless, people will not be able to gather in groups whose number exceeds 10 people...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos