Armenia intends to ratify CIS protocol on exchange of evidence in criminal cases

Armenia intends to ratify the CIS protocol on the exchange of evidence in criminal cases.

According to the deputy chief of police Tigran Yesayan, the protocol was signed on October 11 in Sochi at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State.

The issue was discussed at the standing parliament's committee on defense and security.

He noted that the purpose of the protocol is to strengthen cooperation in the fight against trafficking in weapons and drugs.

“Within the document, the parties cooperate on transferring material evidence,” Yesayan noted.

He also said that Armenia signed the Protocol with reservations related to the fact that until the final settlement of the Karabakh conflict, these obligations will not concern Azerbaijan’s requests.

The document, as noted by the deputy chief of the police, establishes the procedure for providing mutual legal assistance in criminal matters regarding the transfer of weapons and ammunition. The competent authorities of the CIS member states will be able to send and receive requests for the transfer of such material evidence, organize the prompt execution of such requests, and ensure their transportation.

After discussions, the parliament's committee gave a positive conclusion.