Everyone at Armenia parliament committee meeting wear face masks except for one opposition MP

YEREVAN. – I ask, I can't demand because each of you is an MP, but I ask you to ensure that everyone is wearing face masks during the sittings. Vladimir Vardanyan, majority My Step faction MP and chairman of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia, stated this at Monday’s meeting of the committee.
No note, all attending members of the committee were wearing masks except for Gevorg Petrosyan, a member of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction.
Vardanyan, looking at Petrosyan, continued: "I ask you to be able to comply with this requirement so that we can serve as an example to the citizens of the Republic of Armenia.
I know it's pretty hard to wear a mask, especially in hot weather, but it's much better than getting infected.
Those who do not have a mask, I would ask them to be provided with masks because we have to provide certain requirements. ”
During and after all that, however, Gevorg Petrosyan did not react in any way.