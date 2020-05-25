Georgia MP to Armenia health minister: Aren't you ashamed?

Georgian lawmaker Zviad Kvatchantiradze made a Facebook post addressing Armenia’s Minister of Health, Arsen Torosyan.
"Dear Arsen, aren't you ashamed?" The Georgian MP wrote in Armenian.
As reported earlier, when asked why the COVID-19 situation is much worse in Armenia than in Georgia, Torosyan had questioned the effectiveness of the coronavirus tests being conducted in the neighboring country, as well as the reliability of the relevant statistics being presented by Georgia.
His statements had caused outrage within Georgia's professional and political circles.
To note, 452 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Armenia as of Monday morning, whereas solely one case—in Georgia.