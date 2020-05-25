News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
USD
482.24
EUR
525.21
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
525.21
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Georgia MP to Armenia health minister: Aren't you ashamed?
Georgia MP to Armenia health minister: Aren't you ashamed?
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Georgian lawmaker Zviad Kvatchantiradze made a Facebook post addressing Armenia’s Minister of Health, Arsen Torosyan.

"Dear Arsen, aren't you ashamed?" The Georgian MP wrote in Armenian.

As reported earlier, when asked why the COVID-19 situation is much worse in Armenia than in Georgia, Torosyan had questioned the effectiveness of the coronavirus tests being conducted in the neighboring country, as well as the reliability of the relevant statistics being presented by Georgia.

His statements had caused outrage within Georgia's professional and political circles.

To note, 452 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Armenia as of Monday morning, whereas solely one case—in Georgia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan theater actress who died Sunday had coronavirus
Karine Burnazyan was born on January 14, 1959 in Yerevan…
 47 patients with COVID-19 undergoing treatment at Gyumri infection hospital, 9 deaths reported
Currently, self-isolation is indicated for...
 Economic competition protection commission: Margin component of rise in Armenia face mask prices is worrying
The price of importing medical masks has risen almost 10 times in the country…
 Czech Republic lifts mandatory use of masks in public places
They were able to successfully cope with the pandemic in the country...
 Armenia woman, 31, with coronavirus suddenly dies 5 days after giving birth
The Ministry of Health informed Armenian News-NEWS.am…
 Real Madrid, Barcelona to allow people to gather and reopen cafes and bars terraces
Nevertheless, people will not be able to gather in groups whose number exceeds 10 people...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos