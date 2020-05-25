PM: Armenia values close relations, mutually beneficial cooperation with Jordan

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to King Abdullah II of Jordan on the latter’s National Day: Independence Day anniversary. The message reads as follows, in particular:
“Armenia highly values the deep-rooted close relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between our two nations and countries.
I warmly remember your visit to Armenia early this year and our conversation on issues of bilateral and regional importance. I am convinced that through joint efforts we will be able to materialize the prospective agreements reached at our meeting, and the extensive dialogue established between Armenia and Jordan will enter a new stage of comprehensive development to the benefit of our peoples.”