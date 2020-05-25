Artsakh President meets with acting defense minister

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan on Monday discussed with the Commander of the Defense Army (DA), Acting Minister of Defense Jalal Harutyunyan a number of agenda issues regarding consistent increasing of the defense capacity of Artsakh and giving priority to the solution of the socioeconomic problems of its servicemen. President Haroutyunyan wrote about this on his Facebook page and posted an attached video.
"Underscoring the soonest solution of the issues I mentioned, I emphasized that tangible steps will be taken in the near future to provide those in the DA's waiting list with apartments ahead of schedule," he added.