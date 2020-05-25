News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
USD
482.24
EUR
525.21
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
525.21
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Artsakh President meets with acting defense minister
Artsakh President meets with acting defense minister
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics


Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan on Monday discussed with the Commander of the Defense Army (DA), Acting Minister of Defense Jalal Harutyunyan a number of agenda issues regarding consistent increasing of the defense capacity of Artsakh and giving priority to the solution of the socioeconomic problems of its servicemen. President Haroutyunyan wrote about this on his Facebook page and posted an attached video.

"Underscoring the soonest solution of the issues I mentioned, I emphasized that tangible steps will be taken in the near future to provide those in the DA's waiting list with apartments ahead of schedule," he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
ARF-D Artsakh Chapter to not form part of to-be-formed Karabakh government
Taking into consideration the results of the nationwide elections...
 Another case of coronavirus is confirmed in Karabakh
The Artsakh Ministry of Health informed...
 Karabakh acting FM meets with newly elected head of parliament
During the meeting, Tovmasyan particularly...
 Vitaly Balasanyan and Justice Party of Artsakh MPs meet parliament's speaker
The sides exchanged views on the security of Artsakh, the negotiation process, and other issues...
Karabakh President-elect takes oath of office
The Artsakh movement was one of the glorious victories...
 Catholicos of All Armenians congratulates Karabakh President-elect
His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos