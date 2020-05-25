News
ARF-D Artsakh Chapter to not form part of to-be-formed Karabakh government
ARF-D Artsakh Chapter to not form part of to-be-formed Karabakh government
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The Central Committee of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party’s Artsakh Chapter has issued the following statement:

“Dear compatriots,

The new executive and legislative powers of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are currently being formed based on the results of the parliamentary and presidential elections that were held simultaneously for the first time ever.

In its statement made on April 9, 2020, the Central Committee of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party’s Artsakh Chapter had given the political party’s evaluation of the elections of the National Assembly and its position in the second round of the presidential elections.

Taking into consideration the results of the nationwide elections and the talks with the President-elect, the political party doesn’t find it appropriate to form a part of the cabinet being formed.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party will build its relations with the political parties and the authorities of Artsakh and hopes the new authorities don’t spare efforts to achieve success during political consultations over strengthening of statehood, ensuring of security, international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh, constitutional reforms, etc.

With its pan-Armenian structure, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party will persistently continue to make its contributions to the prosperity of the homeland.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
