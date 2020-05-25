47 patients with COVID-19 undergoing treatment at Gyumri infection hospital, 9 deaths reported

As of May 25, 47 patients with the coronavirus are undergoing treatment at the infection hospital in Gyumri, and 21 of them are residents of Shirak Province of Armenia.
The regional governor’s office told Armenian News-NEWS.am that 244 patients have recovered and been discharged from the hospital, and 166 of them are residents of the province, and 26 patients are undergoing treatment in Gyumri.
Currently, self-isolation is indicated for 304 residents of the province, and there are 9 deaths. Since March 1, 1,814 tests have been conducted at the clinics and hospitals of the province and the regional center of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and 491 tests were conducted in Gyumri between May 12 and 24.