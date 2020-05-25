Lebanese authorities deny rumors of President Aoun's death

Lebanon has denied rumors of the death of president Michel Aoun, Alaraby reported.
"The agency categorically denies that it posted such news, and asserts that it has absolutely nothing to do with the fabricated accounts attributed to it, the purpose of which is to cause confusion," the National News Agency said in a statement.
Michel Aoun took over as president of Lebanon in October 2016 after an almost 1.5-year political vacuum created by the inability of political forces to agree on a candidate for the country's leader.
Earlier, Aoun was the leader of Lebanon’s largest Christian party, Free Patriotic Movement, which was later led by his son-in-law, the former FM, Gebran Bassil.