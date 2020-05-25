News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
USD
483
EUR
526.57
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483
EUR
526.57
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia ex-FM to participate in meeting of parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war
Armenia ex-FM to participate in meeting of parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Regardless of some of the issues that cause dissatisfaction and reaction from our partners in the opposition, the issue of ensuring the security of the state is of great importance and significance. Andranik Kocharyan, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Defense and Security and MP of the My Step bloc, stated this at Monday’s meeting of this committee, and he expressed bewilderment that Gevorg Gorgisyan, secretary of the opposition Bright Armenia faction, did not take part in the sitting.

Kocharyan stated that he did not understand the position of his colleagues from the opposition, who also boycotted the work of the NA Inquiry Committee for Examining the Circumstances of the Military Activities of April 2016. "I can understand everything except this, because this is not a matter of boycott," said Kocharyan, who also head of this committee.

The MP also said that at the moment they are solving certain technical issues, and tomorrow a regular sitting of this inquiry committee will be held, in which former Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian will take part this time.

He will be given some questions via video link, since he is currently in Russia. "Nalbandian has given his consent and will answer our questions," Andranik Kocharyan concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan fires 1,500 shots past week
The vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army are fully committed to the ceasefire regime...
 Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war not relying solely on what ex-PM Karapetyan said
“I consider important the explanations of the commander of the [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] Defense Army on the quality of diesel fuel during the April war,” the committee chair stated…
 Armenia ex-FM invited to meeting with parliamentary committee for Four-Day Artsakh War
Today the parliamentary committee had a...
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces fired 700 shots in passing week
But the Artsakh Defense Army adhered to the ceasefire…
 Armenia ex-PM to attend session of parliamentary committee leading probe into Four-Day Artsakh War
Chair of the committee Andranik Kocharyan informed...
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 170 times in passing week
But the Artsakh Defense Army took actions in response…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos