Armenia ex-FM to participate in meeting of parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war

YEREVAN. – Regardless of some of the issues that cause dissatisfaction and reaction from our partners in the opposition, the issue of ensuring the security of the state is of great importance and significance. Andranik Kocharyan, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Defense and Security and MP of the My Step bloc, stated this at Monday’s meeting of this committee, and he expressed bewilderment that Gevorg Gorgisyan, secretary of the opposition Bright Armenia faction, did not take part in the sitting.

Kocharyan stated that he did not understand the position of his colleagues from the opposition, who also boycotted the work of the NA Inquiry Committee for Examining the Circumstances of the Military Activities of April 2016. "I can understand everything except this, because this is not a matter of boycott," said Kocharyan, who also head of this committee.

The MP also said that at the moment they are solving certain technical issues, and tomorrow a regular sitting of this inquiry committee will be held, in which former Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian will take part this time.

He will be given some questions via video link, since he is currently in Russia. "Nalbandian has given his consent and will answer our questions," Andranik Kocharyan concluded.