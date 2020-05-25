Armenian MP on establishment of new Patrol Service

Touching upon the establishment of a new Patrol Service in the context of large-scale reforms in the police sector in Armenia during a discussion held by the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly today, deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly said there can’t be any discussion since road traffic police officers don’t respect drivers.
Deputy Minister of Justice Kristinne Grigoryan touched upon the deputy’s comment and said the following: “The experience of practicing officers will be used during practical lessons that are part of the educational program for police officers. The educational program includes not only English and Russian language lessons, but also leadership classes during which guest speakers will encourage new police officers and tell them how they picture the problems in the sector.”