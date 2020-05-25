Armenian MP on import of petrol from Rosneft

Armenia has a problem with importing petrol, and it has to solve this problem as soon as possible. This is what Chair of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia, deputy of the ruling My Step Alliance Babken Tunyan said during parliamentary hearings over the report on the activities of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition of Armenia in 2019.
He recalled the statement by the head of the Commission that the state body is openly talking about a mediator for the first time ever. “It would be preferable to talk openly. The problem might be linked to the mediator who is involved in the purchase and import of fuel quota from Russia, and this concerns Rosneft Armenia. After the four-day parliamentary sessions, the standing committee will hold discussions and try to maximally disclose this issue. We need to understand how much money certain people receive from the sales of every liter of petrol sold in Armenia,” Tunyan said.