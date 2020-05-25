News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
USD
483
EUR
526.57
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483
EUR
526.57
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian MP on import of petrol from Rosneft
Armenian MP on import of petrol from Rosneft
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia has a problem with importing petrol, and it has to solve this problem as soon as possible. This is what Chair of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia, deputy of the ruling My Step Alliance Babken Tunyan said during parliamentary hearings over the report on the activities of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition of Armenia in 2019.

He recalled the statement by the head of the Commission that the state body is openly talking about a mediator for the first time ever. “It would be preferable to talk openly. The problem might be linked to the mediator who is involved in the purchase and import of fuel quota from Russia, and this concerns Rosneft Armenia. After the four-day parliamentary sessions, the standing committee will hold discussions and try to maximally disclose this issue. We need to understand how much money certain people receive from the sales of every liter of petrol sold in Armenia,” Tunyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Gas prices in Europe falling sharply due to weak demand
The European market is crowded; gas storage tanks are coming to end...
 Zanganeh criticizes Turkish lack of cooperation on repairing Iran-Turkey gas pipeline
Turkey had “not welcomed” Iran's offer to repair the gas pipeline in Turkey...
 World oil prices on the rise
The trading data attest to this…
 Armenia Deputy PM: I believe people will pay the same price for natural gas
According to him, compared with Belarus and...
 World oil prices on the rise
The trading data attest to this…
 Brent crude oil prices reach $ 29.78 per barrel
The price of July futures for North Sea Brent crude oil rose 0.47%...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos