Monday
May 25
Armenian MP: Kajaran mayor can't evaluate police officers' actions
Armenian MP: Kajaran mayor can't evaluate police officers' actions
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


The mayor of Kajaran can’t evaluate the police officers' actions. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Armen Khachatryan told reporters today, touching upon the claims of the mayor of Kajaran that the police used force and that he had seen how the detainees were exposed to violence by the police.

“The mayor can only express an opinion. The identities of all the criminals and all the factual circumstances will be established during investigation into the case, and you can be rest assured that everyone will be brought to justice,” he said.

Asked why he is certain that disproportionate violence wasn’t used against the detainees, Armen Khachatryan said the following: “An official investigation is conducted upon the assignment of the police chief, and it will help clarify whether the actions of police officers were proportionate or not. However, based on my information and my conviction, the actions were proportionate and anticipated in general.”

As for the fact that police had apprehended the wrong person and released him with scratches on his body, the deputy said there can always be mistakes, but in case of such consequences, there will definitely be other evaluations based on the results of the official investigation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
