News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
USD
483
EUR
526.57
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483
EUR
526.57
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia deputy police chief on incidents in Kapan: Law enforcement did not use disproportionate force
Armenia deputy police chief on incidents in Kapan: Law enforcement did not use disproportionate force
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


YEREVAN. – I can't say anything new; you can get acquainted with everything from the Police information department. Deputy Chief of Police Tigran Yesayan said this Monday in a conversation with journalists in the National Assembly of Armenia, referring to Sunday’s incidents in Kapan town.

Asked whether police had used disproportionate force during these events, he gave a negative answer, but added: "The investigative service has issued a respective statement. An internal investigation is underway."

As reported earlier, four residents of Kajaran town were detained Sunday, one of whom was later released, but it turned out that he had been subjected to violence at the police precinct. After that, his relatives gathered at the Kapan police station where these detainees were taken, and demanded that they be allowed to see them to make sure that they, too, were not subjected to violence and not to transfer them to Yerevan.

The mayor of Kajaran later made a statement saying that this was a political persecution against him, that a few days ago his relatives' houses were searched, nothing was found, after which Sunday's arrests had taken place.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Bright Armenia Party condemns police brutality in Kapan
The relatives of the apprehended citizens said the...
 Council of Elders of Armenia's Kajaran issues statement
In this situation, Kajaran Municipality calls on...
 Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan sues Ministry of Health
His attorney added that they had petitioned also to the Human Rights Defender of Armenia and the European Court of Human Rights on this matter…
 Armenian MP: Kajaran mayor can't evaluate police officers' actions
Asked why he is certain that disproportionate violence...
 Man, 75, dies at hospital after being hit by car in Armenia
An investigation is underway…
 Reports on violence against detainees at Armenia Kapan police department are sent to Special Investigation Service
The attorney general’s adviser informed about this on Facebook...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos