Armenia deputy police chief on incidents in Kapan: Law enforcement did not use disproportionate force

YEREVAN. – I can't say anything new; you can get acquainted with everything from the Police information department. Deputy Chief of Police Tigran Yesayan said this Monday in a conversation with journalists in the National Assembly of Armenia, referring to Sunday’s incidents in Kapan town.

Asked whether police had used disproportionate force during these events, he gave a negative answer, but added: "The investigative service has issued a respective statement. An internal investigation is underway."

As reported earlier, four residents of Kajaran town were detained Sunday, one of whom was later released, but it turned out that he had been subjected to violence at the police precinct. After that, his relatives gathered at the Kapan police station where these detainees were taken, and demanded that they be allowed to see them to make sure that they, too, were not subjected to violence and not to transfer them to Yerevan.

The mayor of Kajaran later made a statement saying that this was a political persecution against him, that a few days ago his relatives' houses were searched, nothing was found, after which Sunday's arrests had taken place.