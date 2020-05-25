Bright Armenia Party plans to end boycott, attend next sitting of parliament

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly (NA), represented the majority My Step faction, has not given guarantees that the violence against the opposition and the fight will not be repeated within the framework of the work of the NA. Edmon Marukyan, leader of the opposition Bright Armenia Party (BAP) and its parliamentary faction, said this at a press conference in the legislature on Monday.
According to him, the BAP intends to take part in the forthcoming NA sitting, which will take place Tuesday. "Now we will be careful and vigilant so that such a thing does not happen again," Marukyan added, noting that the authorities not only did not condemn what happened in parliament, but also encourage such behavior.
To note, on May 8, a scuffle took place in the NA between Edmon Marukyan and Sasun Mikaelyan, an MP of the ruling My Step bloc, which led to a mass brawl in the legislature.