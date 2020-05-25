News
News
Surprise inspections conducted at several Armenian military units
Surprise inspections conducted at several Armenian military units
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The task force of the Troops Service Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia has conducted surprise inspections at several military units.

As reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, the task force inspected the organizing of guarding, observance of the tightened regime at checkpoints and the sanitary and hygienic conditions within territories and structures. The task force also followed the course of implementation of the actions for observance of safety rules and gave relevant instructions.
This text available in   Հայերեն
