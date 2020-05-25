Armenia Commandant suspends operation of 46 public food outlets for 24 hours

Based on the decisions adopted on May 22, Tigran Avinyan, Commandant for the state of emergency in Armenia, has adopted decisions on suspending the operation of 46 public food outlets in Yerevan, as well as Vayots Dzor and Syunik Provinces for 24 hours.

The decisions were adopted based on the violations recorded following the monitoring conducted by the inspectors of the Food Safety Inspectorate of Armenia.

The public food outlets had violated the requirements for wearing face masks and gloves, ensuring social distancing between tables, taking customers’ temperatures and having a separate closed trashcan for used face masks and gloves and other sanitary-hygiene norms.

The decisions of the Commandant are mandatory. Strict sanctions and fines will be set for violators. If violations are committed again, the hours of suspension of the operation of public food outlets will be extended.