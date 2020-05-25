Armenia Gegharkunik Province confirms 37 new coronavirus cases

Governor of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“As of May 25, there are a total of 406 patients with the coronavirus, of which 204 have recovered and 6 have died.

Gegharkunik Province has confirmed 37 new cases, 35 patients have recovered and 1 patient has died.

In relation to the death, the patient was a 77-year-old man with underlying diseases.

In the past, another person had also tested positive for COVID-19, but died because of an underlying disease.”