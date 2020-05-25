News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
USD
483
EUR
526.57
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483
EUR
526.57
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Gegharkunik Province confirms 37 new coronavirus cases
Armenia Gegharkunik Province confirms 37 new coronavirus cases
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Governor of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“As of May 25, there are a total of 406 patients with the coronavirus, of which 204 have recovered and 6 have died.

Gegharkunik Province has confirmed 37 new cases, 35 patients have recovered and 1 patient has died.

In relation to the death, the patient was a 77-year-old man with underlying diseases.

In the past, another person had also tested positive for COVID-19, but died because of an underlying disease.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 2nd President's and other ex-officials' trial to be postponed
Taking into consideration the fact that Seyran Ohanyan...
 Austria Chancellor comments on incident with president breaking COVID-19 curfew
According to him, all people in their country feel the same way and they all rejoice when the rules can be relaxed...
 Russia president's spokesperson Peskov discharged from hospital after contracting COVID-19
Peskov was hospitalized in the first half of May...
 Iran records 34 COVID-19 deaths per day
Iran has recorded 2,023 COVID-19 new cases in a day...
 Armenia Commandant suspends operation of 46 public food outlets for 24 hours
The public food outlets had violated the...
 15 coronavirus cases confirmed in Yerevan orphanage
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs informed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos