CE experts say risk of using biological weapons may increase after COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic could increase the risk of using biological weapons, said the Council of Europe anti-terrorism experts.

According to the experts, the current situation has shown the vulnerability of modern society to viral infections and their terrifying potential, DW reported.

The use of bio-weapons by extremists can be very effective and cause more damage to people and the economy than 'traditional' attacks. Some extremist groups have already experimented with such weapons, the expert report said.

Experts urge European countries to work out a strong and coordinated response to this possible threat. According to them, a common monitoring system is needed in the investigation of suspicious cases.