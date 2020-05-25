News
Bright Armenia Party condemns police brutality in Kapan
Bright Armenia Party condemns police brutality in Kapan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


The Bright Armenia Party condemns the violence that police officers applied in Kapan. This is what leader of the Bright Armenia Party and head of the homonymous parliamentary faction Edmon Marukyan declared during a press conference at the National Assembly today.

Marukyan stated that he hadn’t encountered any press releases about the use of violence by police officers over the past two years, but now police officers are unequivocally torturing citizens. According to him, in this case, the Special Investigation Service needed to institute a criminal case, not launch an official investigation.

On May 24 at 9:40 a.m. the regional investigation department of Syunik Province apprehended three citizens of Kajaran. Citizens of Kajaran gathered near the investigation department and police building with the demand for the release of the apprehended citizens.

The relatives of the apprehended citizens said the latter had been exposed to violence, but the head of the investigation department refuted the news and declared that the citizens were detained by law.

Later, one of the citizens, Nver Khachatryan was released. Law-enforcement authorities claim that the citizens were apprehended on suspicion of committing a grave crime.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
