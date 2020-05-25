News
News
Armenia Parliament Speaker holds phone talks with OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held phone talks with President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the activities of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in the coronavirus situation and the actions that different countries are taking to combat the novel coronavirus.

Mirzoyan recalled the call of the United Nations Secretary-General about the importance of the global ceasefire during the pandemic and stated that, contrary to the calls of the international community, Azerbaijan continues to try to violate the ceasefire, brilliant evidence of which was the attempt of sabotage that the armed forces of Azerbaijan made a few days ago.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
