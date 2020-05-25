Armenia President's Staff distributes face masks to nearly 2,000 elderly of 21 daycare centers

By the assignment of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, the Staff of the President continues its social support programs during the coronavirus pandemic, focusing on the elderly and the families living in bordering villages.
In one of his recent interviews, President Sarkissian particularly stated that the Staff of the President must distribute the medical supplies from China, including face masks, some of which were sent to the Staff of the President of Armenia as a gift, to nursing homes.
In this stage, the Staff has distributed face masks to the daycare centers for the elderly in Yerevan and Gyumri and the Akhuryan village of Shirak Province, 21 daycare centers of the Mission Armenia organization operating in Yerevan and the provinces (a total of nearly 2,000 senior citizens).