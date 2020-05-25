News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
USD
483
EUR
526.57
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483
EUR
526.57
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Gas prices in Europe falling sharply due to weak demand
Gas prices in Europe falling sharply due to weak demand
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Gas prices in Europe are falling sharply due to weak demand amid continuing quarantine COVID-19 restrictions, as well as an increase in energy supplies from renewable sources, Radio Liberty reported.

The European market is crowded; gas storage tanks are coming to end. Some of the traders surveyed by Reuters believe that the cost of European gas contracts by May 30–31 will drop to zero or even go negative.

In the European reference gas market, the Dutch TTF hub, the price of the contract for delivery the next day on May 22 fell by 20 percent, to a new historic low of € 2.50 per megawatt-hour — less than $ 26.4 per thousand cubic meters, RBC calculated. 

As one of the traders told Reuters if the supply remains as high until the storage tanks are full, we can see negative prices because there are no signs of an improvement in the demand situation.

Gas suppliers are not going to reduce production - the cost of its recovery may be too high, The Bell reported. As a result, according to forecasts by Refinitiv analysts, available gas storages can be filled by the end of July.

To reduce the damage from falling prices, Gazprom began to reduce supplies to Europe. In January - April 2020, they have already decreased by 21.4 percent compared to the same period last year. But if the supply of liquefied natural gas from Qatar continues to increase, the reduction will not stop the price decrease - the situation will be the same as in the oil market before the April OPEC + deal, Thierry Bros, professor at the Paris Institute of SciencesPo, told RBC.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Zanganeh criticizes Turkish lack of cooperation on repairing Iran-Turkey gas pipeline
Turkey had “not welcomed” Iran's offer to repair the gas pipeline in Turkey...
 Armenian MP on import of petrol from Rosneft
Armenia has a problem with importing petrol, and...
 World oil prices on the rise
The trading data attest to this…
 Armenia Deputy PM: I believe people will pay the same price for natural gas
According to him, compared with Belarus and...
 World oil prices on the rise
The trading data attest to this…
 Brent crude oil prices reach $ 29.78 per barrel
The price of July futures for North Sea Brent crude oil rose 0.47%...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos