Monday
May 25
Zanganeh criticizes Turkish lack of cooperation on repairing Iran-Turkey gas pipeline
Zanganeh criticizes Turkish lack of cooperation on repairing Iran-Turkey gas pipeline
Region:Russia, Iran
Theme: Economics

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh criticized Turkey's lack of cooperation with Iran on repairing the Iran-Turkey gas pipeline, Mehr reported.

As he noted Turkey had “not welcomed” Iran's offer to repair the gas pipeline in Turkey, which was damaged by an explosion in March and stopped the flow of natural gas from Iran to Turkey.

He also said that it was difficult to predict oil prices amid uncertainty about the prospects for demand. “No one can predict crude prices and now the demand is vague,” Zanganeh added.

The export of natural gas from Iran to Turkey was halted on March 31 after an explosion and a fire in a pipeline right on the Turkish border.

The explosion occurred near the border gate of Gurbulak in the Agri province, which is located near the joint Bazargan border. About 10 billion cubic meters of Iranian gas is transported annually through the pipeline to Turkey, and it has been subjected to terrorist attacks since the 1990s.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
