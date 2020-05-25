News
Armenian MP introduces bill on holding or annulling referendum after state of emergency
Armenian MP introduces bill on holding or annulling referendum after state of emergency
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The question is how Armenia will hold a referendum after the state of emergency. This is what co-author of the bill on making amendments and supplements to the Law on Referendum, deputy of the ruling My Step Alliance Vahagn Hovakimyan said during the discussion on the bill held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly today.

According to the MP, there is no solution to the issue at this moment, and this entails several questions. The deputy said the bill lays down the rules for holding a referendum after the state of emergency and will allow the introduction of the institution of annulling a previously designated referendum due to declaration of state of emergency or martial law.

After discussions, the parliamentary committee approved the legislative initiative.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
