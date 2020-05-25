News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
USD
483
EUR
526.57
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483
EUR
526.57
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia ex-National Security Service chief confirms news about meeting with Mikayel Minasyan in Rome
Armenia ex-National Security Service chief confirms news about meeting with Mikayel Minasyan in Rome
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Former director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan is currently at the Special Investigation Service. Before entering the building, he declared that the Special Investigation Service had summoned him to ask him questions about the statements by ex-Ambassador of Armenia to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan.

Asked if he had met Mikayel Minasyan as a messenger in Rome, Vanetsyan told RFE/RL Armenian Service he had acted exclusively within the scope of his official powers.

When asked if Mikayel Minasyan had rejected him, Vanetsyan said he would provide details later and entered the building.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos