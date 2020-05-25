Armenia ex-National Security Service chief confirms news about meeting with Mikayel Minasyan in Rome

Former director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan is currently at the Special Investigation Service. Before entering the building, he declared that the Special Investigation Service had summoned him to ask him questions about the statements by ex-Ambassador of Armenia to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan.
Asked if he had met Mikayel Minasyan as a messenger in Rome, Vanetsyan told RFE/RL Armenian Service he had acted exclusively within the scope of his official powers.
When asked if Mikayel Minasyan had rejected him, Vanetsyan said he would provide details later and entered the building.