Armenian Public Television employee tests positive for COVID-19

One of the employees of Armenian Public Television has tested positive for coronavirus. This is what TV commentator Hayk Navasardyan, who was wearing a face mask, reported in the beginning of a news broadcast.
“Despite the several preventive measures, unfortunately, one of the employees of Armenian Public Television has also tested positive for coronavirus. So, from now on, we reporters will be wearing face masks in order to maintain our health and the health of our co-workers,” Navasardyan stated.