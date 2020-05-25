News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
USD
483
EUR
526.57
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483
EUR
526.57
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Karabakh Parliament Speaker convenes working consultation
Karabakh Parliament Speaker convenes working consultation
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artur Tovmasyan today convened a working consultation with the heads of the factions and standing committees of the National Assembly and staff members.

During the consultation, the parliamentary speaker touched upon the organizing of activities of the seventh convocation of the National Assembly and discussed issues related to the regular activities of deputies and staff members.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Gagik Baghunts was also attending the consultation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh president signs decree on appointing head of Artsakh president's office
Artsakh president Arayik Haroutyunyan signed a decree Monday...
 Artsakh president signs memorandum on cooperation with United Homeland party leader
Arayik Haroutyunyan also mentioned that the Azat Hayreniq - UCA
 ARF-D Artsakh Chapter to not form part of to-be-formed Karabakh government
Taking into consideration the results of the nationwide elections...
 Artsakh President meets with acting defense minister
They discussed the avenues for consistent increasing of the defense capacity of Karabakh…
 Another case of coronavirus is confirmed in Karabakh
The Artsakh Ministry of Health informed...
 Karabakh acting FM meets with newly elected head of parliament
During the meeting, Tovmasyan particularly...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos