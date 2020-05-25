Karabakh Parliament Speaker convenes working consultation

Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artur Tovmasyan today convened a working consultation with the heads of the factions and standing committees of the National Assembly and staff members.
During the consultation, the parliamentary speaker touched upon the organizing of activities of the seventh convocation of the National Assembly and discussed issues related to the regular activities of deputies and staff members.
Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Gagik Baghunts was also attending the consultation.