News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
USD
483
EUR
526.57
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483
EUR
526.57
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian deputy minister: Prisoners with severe illnesses to have opportunity for early release
Armenian deputy minister: Prisoners with severe illnesses to have opportunity for early release
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

During the session held by the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia today, Deputy Minister of Justice Srbuhi Galyan said prisoners with severe illnesses will have the opportunity for early release through a new bill and stated that what is troubling is the fact that penitentiary institutions recorded three deaths in January and that the deaths were caused by severe illnesses in two cases.

“In both cases, there was a relevant opinion of a medical commission that attested to incompatibility of serving of punishment and the illness. A report has been sent to the particular penitentiary institution which, in its turn, has filed a motion with the court, but the people have died before designation and conduct of the trial,” Galyan said.

The deputy minister stated that the bill proposes to clearly prescribe and provide the opportunity for early release for those who have severe illnesses and added that the decision on release will enter into force the next day. After long discussions, the parliamentary committee approved the bill.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
3rd citizen detained after brawl in Armenia's Kajaran released
Earlier, two other citizens had been released...
 Armenian ex-head of SRC to remain under arrest
Thus, Khachatryan will remain under arrest, his attorney Yerem Sargsyan told RFE/RL's Armenian Service...
 2 of 3 citizens detained after brawl in Armenia's Kajaran released
The detainees were released by the decision of...
 Bright Armenia Party condemns police brutality in Kapan
The relatives of the apprehended citizens said the...
 Armenia deputy police chief on incidents in Kapan: Law enforcement did not use disproportionate force
The investigative service has issued a respective statement…
 Council of Elders of Armenia's Kajaran issues statement
In this situation, Kajaran Municipality calls on...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos