Armenian deputy minister: Prisoners with severe illnesses to have opportunity for early release

During the session held by the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia today, Deputy Minister of Justice Srbuhi Galyan said prisoners with severe illnesses will have the opportunity for early release through a new bill and stated that what is troubling is the fact that penitentiary institutions recorded three deaths in January and that the deaths were caused by severe illnesses in two cases.
“In both cases, there was a relevant opinion of a medical commission that attested to incompatibility of serving of punishment and the illness. A report has been sent to the particular penitentiary institution which, in its turn, has filed a motion with the court, but the people have died before designation and conduct of the trial,” Galyan said.
The deputy minister stated that the bill proposes to clearly prescribe and provide the opportunity for early release for those who have severe illnesses and added that the decision on release will enter into force the next day. After long discussions, the parliamentary committee approved the bill.