Armenian ex-head of SRC to remain under arrest

Judge of the Court of Appeal of the Armenian Criminal Court Armen Danielyan rejected on Monday the complaint of the attorneys of state revenue committee's ex-head Gagik Khachatryan for an extension of the term of arrest for 2 months.
Thus, Khachatryan will remain under arrest, his attorney Yerem Sargsyan told RFE/RL's Armenian Service.
According to attorneys, Khachatryan has problems with the spine and musculoskeletal system, and an implant is installed in his body.
Gagik Khachatryan is accused of abuse of office and a particularly large amount of embezzlement.